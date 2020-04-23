A twenty-three year old man, Bayo has reportedly committed suicide by consuming the deadly insecticide, Sniper. The incident occurred on Monday, April 6th at Angwa Tiv in Lokoja, Kogi state.

Bayo was a graduate of Kogi state polytechnic, and until his death, he reportedly managed a thrift business.

According to a witness, “He finished from Kogi State Polytechnic about two years ago. He’s collecting money contribution, but maybe (his death) it is not ordinary because I don’t know how much he could have spent, to make him do that.”

In the last two years, the rate of suicide among Nigerians has increased. This prompted the Federal Government to place a ban on the sale of the insecticide, Sniper. However, it seems banning the insecticide is in futility, as individuals still have access to it.

