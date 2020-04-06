On Friday night, six individuals who tested positive for coronavirus, escaped from the isolation centre in Ejigbo, Osun State.

These individuals reportedly belong to a cluster of coronavirus cases who returned from Ivory Coast to their home town in Ejigbo last week. They were subsequently quarantined by the Osun State government.

A state government official confirmed this news to Daily Trust, and further said the government has launched a manhunt for them.

The six persons are part of the 127 people who came into the state from Abidjan. Reports showed that some of the people hailed from Oyo, Benue, Edo, Dela and Anambra States.

The returnees who were stranded in Ogun State (after the state closed its borders) claimed Ejigbo to be their destination, thus they were handed over to the Osun State Government. The government thereafter took samples from hem for coronavirus test.

