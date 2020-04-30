This is the first large-case study of COVID-19 outcomes in New York hospitals. The ventilator mortality rate in the study is shocking: 88.1%. The study’s data is preliminary, ending April 4, and doesn’t include patients still hospitalized at that time or since.

The scarcity of ventilators for COVID-19 patients has been one of the frightening problems facing medical professionals during the pandemic. The possibility of having to choose who gets a ventilator and who doesn’t has been one of the things keeping them, and us, up at night.

Even so, the scarce data on the device’s success rate at resolving COVID-19 infections has been concerning. Now a preliminary study of 5,700 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the New York City area finds that 88.1% of patients who go on ventilators don’t survive.

There are a few caveats that are important to keep in mind:

This is preliminary data, and there are many COVID-19 patients currently on ventilators who may yet survive and eventually lower the study’s mortality rate.

It’s impossible to know if the study’s conclusion reflects the inherent limitations of ventilator treatment for COVID-19, or if it indicates that the medical facilities tracked were so overwhelmed that the quality of care was inescapably compromised.

This study reflects the facilities of one health network in one area, and we’ll know more as other domestic and international locations’ statistics become available.

The study was published April 22, 2020 in JAMA.