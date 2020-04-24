Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has recalled how late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari appeared to him in a dream before he was pronounced dead.

According to the Presidential aide, Abba Kyari appeared in the dream in an unusual outfit and a friend who interpreted the dream told him the late CoS came to tell him goodbye.

Adesina wrote;

“I’m not much of a dreamer. At least, not dreams with significance. Dreams come from a multitude of businesses, as the Good Book says, so if a man drinks a bowl of garri before going to bed, and he dreams of swimming in a pond or river, he actually started swimming right from inside that bowl of garri.

On Thursday night inward Friday, I dreamt. The President and myself were in a corridor in the Presidential Villa, and he was talking with me. Suddenly, by my right, I saw a figure waiting for me to finish with the President.



“It was Mallam Abba, clad in his usual white native attire, with the trademark red cap. But this time, there was no flowing Agbada, which I found rather odd. He never (or rarely) appeared without the flowing robe. He was heavily bearded, another surprise, and the beard was all white. I rounded off discussion with the President, and yielded space for the Chief. I made nothing of the dream, but after he died, I shared my experience with my friend, Mallam Garba Deen Mohammed.



He came to say goodbye to you, and you didn’t know it,’ my friend said. I didn’t know till then that Garba Deen had the uncommon gift of interpretation of dreams. Well, I now know where to go the next time I dream”.

