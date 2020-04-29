The kidnappers of the Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Folorunso Olabode, have reduced the ransom to a sum of N15 million.

On Monday, the abductors called the family and demanded a sum of N30 million ransom to secure the commissioner’s release.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Olabode and his aide were abducted by unknown gunmen along Iludun-Isan road around 7.30 pm on Sunday.

A councillor and House Leader of the Ilejemeje local government area of the state and one of the occupants of the vehicle conveying the abductees was shot dead in the process.

A family source confided in the newsmen in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday that the ransom was reduced in the process of negotiating with the captors.

“The process of negotiation began on Monday and the initial request was a sum of N30 million. “But as of today, Wednesday, the captors had reduced the amount to N15 million.

” We are hoping that the Commissioner will be released soon because we are all concerned about his safety”, he said.

Commenting on the security measures being taken to secure Olabode’s release, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr Sunday Abutu, said the police and other security networks are currently carrying out investigations on the bandits.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

