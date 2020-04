The Abuja Magistrates Court has sentenced the driver who stripped naked in viral AIT exclusive video protesting the siezure of his car by the FCT Covid-19 Enforcement Team to 6-months in prison.

The convict, Emmanuel Imhoudu is to serve 2 months in prison for each of the 3 offences.

In the alternative, he is to pay N10, 000 fine on each of the offences and also make a public apology on any television network

