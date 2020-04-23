On Wednesday April 22, 2020, the Lagos State Government presented cheques to families of the 23 deceased victims of the Abule-Ado explosion with the hope that the money will help provide some relief for them.

The Abule-Ado explosion occurred on March 15, 2020, in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of the state and 23 persons reportedly lost their lives.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed that they are working with safety, power and other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to issues troubling the state.

