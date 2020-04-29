Nollywood actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu, popularly known as “Ogun Majek”, has cried out to the public for help as his health continues to deteriorates.

The actor’s son, Akinpeju Akeem Abidemi issued a message appealing for financial assistance.

According to Abidemi, the children of Gbolagade Akinpelu are using the medium to appeal to all indigenes of Ibadanland, Oyo State, and Nigerians as a whole to provide financial assistance for the treatment of their father who has been battling with an unknown sickness for some years.

Abidemi said that they have spent and sold all resources at their disposal but all to no avail. He said they are asking for help from the public in order not to lose the ailing film actor.

Abidemi enjoined people across religious beliefs to pray for his father and to also pray for intending donors that their pockets will never dry.

Meanwhile, Yoruba actress, Foluke Daramola Salako via her Instagram page asked Nigerians to donate towards the actor’s medical bills and she got some donations through her foundation. She further revealed that the ailing actor was receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

