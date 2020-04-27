According to MSN Lifestyle’s latest report, air-conditioning may increase the risk of further infection caused by the novel coronavirus.

Two studies have shown that COVID-19 particles can spread by ventilation, heating, and air-conditioning.

“Air conditioners will take air and re-circulate it through the room, and it’s through that mechanism that these coronavirus droplets can be transmitted,” said Qingyan Chen, a mechanical engineering professor at Purdue University.

Chen brought up that the 700 individuals out of 3,000 passengers on the Diamon Princess Cruise Shop got infected. “After quarantine, many people still got sick on the ship and I suspect that the air conditioning system could play a role there,” he said.

MSN Lifestyle’s, study discovered that nine people in a restaurant were infected because of air-conditioning which blew the coronavirus droplets.

The study was published in the Journal Emerging Infectious Diseases on April 2, focusing on the infected causes in a restaurant located in China which raised concerns about AC’s risk factors.

Nine infections in Guanzhou were linked by the researchers to one 63-year-old woman. Most of the infected individuals didn’t have direct contact with the woman, but they sat on the tables near her.

The study concluded that the air-conditioning of the restaurant blew the particles around infecting the other individuals.

The report stated that the finding is alarming since it implies that air-conditioning can increase the risk of getting the virus without having direct contact with an infected individual.

Albeit, it was also stated that droplets from the infected woman didn’t spread too far from her position; only 10 individuals out of 83 customers of the restaurant got infected.

Tech Times

