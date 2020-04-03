Mr Olumide Akpata, Immediate past Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL), on Friday, mourned passage of former Director General of Nigerian Law School, Dr Koleade Abayomi (SAN).

News of the demise of Abayomi was disclosed on Thursday, by the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) in a statement signed by its Secretary, Mr Seyi Sowemimo (SAN) and obtained by newsmen in Lagos.

In his condolence message, Akpata said news of the death of Abayomi, had left him in utter shock and deep sorrow.

He said: “Indeed, there is never a good time to lose a loved one but Dr Abayomi’s passing at this time is, for me, most unfortunate and painful.”

Akpata extolled the qualities of the late director general, underscoring the impact he had made in his years as a lawyer and teacher, saying that Abayomi was `a teacher of teachers and lawyer of lawyers’.

“My first encounter with him was as my Lecturer at the Nigerian Law School, a vocation which he practiced with utmost excellence, dedication and commitment.

“Afterwards, we became good friends and up till his demise, I felt privileged to call a man of his calibre, my close friend.

“The Learned Silk was a man of an impeccable pedigree, class, intellect, distinction and of course, great wit.

“Until his demise, he was a member of the legal profession for nigh 55 years and within that period, he excelled in all the facets of the profession that he ventured into; as a Law Lecturer and an Academic,’’ he said.

According to him, he rose to the rank of Director-General of the Nigerian Law School and he was also an acclaimed Author; and an Advocate.

“He was admitted into the coveted Inner Bar as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

“He earned and was awarded the prestigious national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) in recognition of his excellent and selfless service to the legal profession and indeed the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Akpata extended his sympathy to friends and family of Abayomi, who he described as `a rare gem and a gift to the world’.

According to him, the late Abayomi was one of the best in the Nigerian legal profession.

“As he makes his way to the bosom of the Almighty God, I am consoled by the fact that he has left indelible imprints of excellence within the legal profession and I pray that he shall have eternal rest and peace.

“My deepest sympathies are with everyone affected by the death of the Learned Silk; his dear wife, his family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers.

“May the Almighty give all of us who mourn him the fortitude to bear the loss occasioned by his death.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

