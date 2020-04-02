On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Muslim worshipers at the Agege Central Mosque dealt with officers of the coronavirus task force in Lagos State.

A lockdown order was earlier imposed on the FCT, Lagos and Ogun State by President Muhammadu Buhari in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. This called for restriction of movement and a ban on all public gatherings.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and leader of Lagos State task force, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe and her team spotted some Muslim faithful congregating at the Agege Central Mosque to observe their evening prayers. This, however, was contrary to the lockdown order.

Dr. Fasawe said:

“However, a drama ensued when some of the Muslim youths sighted the team and became aggressive, unruly and started to attack the team. Others in the mosque, numbering about 300 rushed out chanting ALLAHU AKBAR and joined them in the attack by throwing stones at the vehicles. “All entreaties to talk to the Imam failed as the youth were persistent. But the police escort rose to the occasion by curbing further attacks and ensuring the safety of the team. The team has visited several places of worship and have been able to enlighten them and advocate the social distancing approach in all gatherings. But in this instance, the mosque was filled to capacity. The essence of social distancing is to curtail the spread of coronavirus. The people are endangering their lives and those of their neighbours,” she added.

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission and Co-Leader of the taskforce, Lanre Mojola revealed that Christian and Muslim leaders have been adequately sensitized and enlightened in the fight against coronavirus.

Mojola said,

“But we won’t relent, we will continue to appeal to our people to heed advice. Prayers can be observed at home, businesses can be resuscitated but this deadly virus is dangerous if not well managed and timely controlled. If not for us, but for our families, friends and neighbours, let us do the needful and observe safety measures at all times.”

Lagos State currently has the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

