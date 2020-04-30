On Thursday morning, Rufai Abdulmalik, a retired Director/Senior Manager with the defunct Bank of the North died of suspected complications from COVID-19 at a Federal Hospital in Kano State.

He had been on self- isolation upon return from a condolence visit to Dr Aliyu’s family who died of COVID -19 in Katsina.

Late Dr. Aliyu Yakubu, whose death was announced by Katsina State, was an in-law to Abdulmalik and distant cousins as both hailed from Kogi Royal family .

The source further explained: “upon his return from Daura and subsequent confirmation by Governor Masari that Dr. Aliyu died of coronavirus, he took to self isolation over the last 14 days.

” But just yesterday evening, we noticed COVID -19 symptoms and rushed him to health facility only for him to give up the ghost.”

Confirming his death in a telephone conversation, Tijjani Aliyu, cousin to late Abdulmalik, said: “I’ve just received the sad news and I’m heading to the hospital to join the Ohinoyi of Ebira community to evacuate his remains for proper burial.”

The Wokilin of Ebira Community in Kano, Alhaji Yahaya Sadiq, described his death as “devastating tragic news.”

Sadiq said arrangements were currently on to bury him.

He is described as a gentleman who lived for others”.

