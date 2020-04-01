Media Personality, Toke Makinwa is at again. Toke believes that any man who is intimidated by a woman’s successful career is not worthy to be with her.

Toke said this on Tuesday while having a video chat with music label boss, Ubi Franklin. In the course of their conversation, Ubi asked to know what her opinion was on men being scared to approach due to the successful life she has built for herself over time.

She disclosed that any man who wants to be with her must be comfortable with the standards she has created for herself, since she lost her parents at the age of 8.

She said:

“Any man who is intimidated by a hardworking woman is not your guy. Any man who meets me now should be inspired. I lost both parents at 8. I basically built a life for myself. If that doesn’t inspire you, I don’t want to be with you.”

Toke went to say:

“I don’t want someone who is going to come into my life and is quick to pick at what they think and how they think……she’s too expensive and all that.” “Dude, I take care of myself, I have been doing that since I can remember. If you come into my life, surely you should have plans, if you don’t, why are we talking to ourselves?”

Over time, Toke Makinwa has grown to become one of Nigeria’s most celebrated media personalities.

