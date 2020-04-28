The Liberation Movement (LM) flag bearer, Vijah Opuama has approached the tribunal seeking to withdraw his case against the Bayelsa State Gobernor, Duoye Diri which he earlier filed.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the governorship candidate of Liberation Movement in the 2019 Gubernatorial Elections in Bayelsa State, Vijah Opuama, filed a petition before the election tribunal in Abuja, claiming that the PDP candidate, Duoye Diri who is currently state the governor, did not have a “qualified” candidate in the election.

Mr Opuama claimed in his petition that Mr Diri’s deputy, Lawrence Ewrujakpor, presented a forged university certificate and National Youth Service Corps exemption certificate (NYSC) to INEC before the conduct of the election.

Mr Opuama scored 100 votes out of the 146,999 votes recorded in the governorship election, according to the results announced by INEC.

His political party is among the 74 parties recently deregistered by INEC.

Just recently, he has again approached the tribunal seeking for a withdrawal of the petition.

However, the tribunal who suspected that he must have been settled by the governor was furious that his lawyers knows that the candidate cannot withdraw the Petition owing to the fact that the party was the one who sponsored the candidate and not the other way round.

The tribunal chairman said a part one law student knows this.

He warned the candidate and PDP not to waste the courts’ precious time and prepare to defend their petition.

