Pastor Kenebi Okoko, a Bayelsa State billionaire and PDP governorship aspirant in the 2019 governorship election, is dead.

According to reports, he died during a fat removal operation on Tuesday in Lagos State. It was gathered that there was a power outage and the back up generator failed to come up. Many Bayelsans have since taken to social media to mourn him.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter