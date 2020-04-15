Keniebi Okoko, a philantropist and Business Mogul has just resurrected from the dead.

The billionaire who was said to have died in Lipsuction has bounced back to life.

Keniebi Okoko was a Former Governor Aspirant to the office of The Governor of Bayelsa State.

Reports has it that Keniebi Okoko was on Anaesthesia Liposuction when there was a power outbreak in the hospital”.

The Source said; “Doctors in the hospital tried their possible best to put on the Generator in the hospital but the Generator refused to start”.

However, after about an hour, fresh news broke out to the effect that Keniebi Okoko has woke up.

We learnt that David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries, the Church he is a Pastor in, prayed for him and he bounced back to life.

There has been wild jubilation in and around Bayelsa, some even defiled the Lock down and went out in mass to celebrate the Resurrection of Keniebi Okoko.

