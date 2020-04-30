The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church International, popularly known as Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, yesterday expressed optimism that Coronavirus would soon become a thing of the past in Nigeria.

Oyedepo stated this while donating an ambulance and Personal Protective Gears (PPE) to the Ogun State government to help in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Presenting the items to the state government at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital, Oyedepo, who was represented by his son who is also a Senior Pastor in the church, Pastor David Oyedepo (Junior), said the gesture was part of the church’s commitment towards ending the scourge of Coronavirus in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who received the items on behalf of the state, commended the church for the generous donation and reiterated the government’s commitment to partnering religious organisation and individuals in the curtailing the spread of the virus.

In a related vein, President of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Most Rev. Augustine Obiora Akubeze, has appealed to the Catholic faithful, especially the priests, catechists to enlighten their members on why physical gathering to celebrate holy mass at the moment is suspended.

Meanwhile, Dunamis International Gospel Church has debunked reports of its founder, Paul Enenche, donating items worth N2 billion to the Federal Government to fight Coronavirus.

The church, in a statement yesterday by the Media Pastor, Adah. O, described the documents that generated the reports as “fake and false.”

The church said although Enenche made “generous and free-will contributions towards combating the COVID-19 pandemic as part of Christian social responsibility, the alleged donation of items worth N2 billion to the cause of fighting COVID-19 was an exaggeration of what was freely given, and God will never bless a lie.”

