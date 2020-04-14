Seventeen people have been accidentally killed when a fighter jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force fired a bomb on Sakotoku village in Damboa local government area of Borno state.

Residents who spoke to TheCable.ng revealed that those killed include women, and children who were playing under mango trees.

According to a source, the supposed target was an area in Korongilum, a neighbouring village 12 kilometres away where suspected Boko Haram insurgents had gathered earlier.

“We don’t know if they didn’t communicate well with the land troops as the air force jet fired that bomb on the village,” one of the sources said.

“Seventeen people were killed, mostly women and their children playing under mango trees. Many were also injured and have been taken to the 25 army brigade in Damboa, and those with critical injuries were taken to Maiduguri.”

Some of the villagers whose houses were destroyed have found their way to Damboa.

The DHQ is yet to confirm the incidence.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

