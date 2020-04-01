The Nigerian Army has engaged in a reshuffle exercise and has redeployed some of its senior officers. One of those affected in the reshuffle was the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi.

Adeniyi was replaced by Major General Faruk Yahaya. General Yahaya would serve as the eighth Theatre Commander of the operation. Over 20 generals and a colonel were reportedly affected by the exercise.

This was confirmed in a statement on Tuesday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa.

Col. Musa disclosed that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai approved the postings in a bid to strengthen the system and promote effectiveness and efficiency.

This exercise is coming after video in which Gen. Adeniyi decried an attack that left the troops injured and left some of their vehicles in a damaged state went viral.

The former theatre commander talked about the difficulty the troops were facing in the battle field, while pledging loyalty to the Nigerian Armed Forces.

It however, remains unclear if Gen. Adeniyi’s redeployment has anything to do with the viral video.

