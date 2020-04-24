<h5>Nigeria\u2019s All Progressives Congress national leader Bola Tinubu on Friday lost his chief security officer Lati Raheem.<\/h5>\r\n<h5>The cause of his death is still unknown.<\/h5>\r\n<h5>He was sick and recently hospitalised. Sources say he had high blood pressure and diabetes. He died in early hours of Friday.<\/h5>\r\n<h5>Lati Raheem was one of Tinubu\u2019s most trusted aides and was the only aide that stayed on with Tinubu after his service as Lagos state governor from 1999 to 2007.<\/h5>\r\n<h5>He will be buried according to Muslim rites on Friday, the first day of Ramadan, which is the holiest month of the Islamic calendar.<\/h5>