Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, popularly known for his roles in Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World, has died at the age of 53.

According to reports, Khan died in a hospital in the western city of Mumbai while fighting a Colon infection. The actor had been battling cancer for a number of years but was said to be recovering well after extensive treatment.

He is survived by his wife, Sutapa and their two sons, Babil and Ayan. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

