The U.K. Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is reportedly back at Number 10 to resume work fully after battling Coronavirus.

His appearance is coming after Downing Street confirmed that Mr. Johnson will chair Monday morning’s daily 9.15 COVID-19 meeting of Whitehall’s top officials.

His return to work will relieve Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab of command after almost three weeks of filling in for Boris Johnson, while he was battling Coronavirus.

The Prime Minister, 55, was discharged from St Thomas’ Hospital in London two weeks after he tested positive for Coronavirus.

During his stay at the hospital, he was moved to intensive care where he spent two days before he was moved back to the normal ward.

