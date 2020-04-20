Borno and Akwa Ibom States have recorded their first deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in an early morning tweet on Monday.

The fatality in Borno was the index and only case in the state, while a total of nine cases have been confirmed in Akwa Ibom.

Of the remaining eight cases in the south-southern state, the NCDC said five COVID-19 cases were active and three patients have recovered and been discharged.

The two new deaths announced by the health agency bring the total number of fatalities recorded since the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria to 21.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

