A lady, identified as Ginah, was allegedly severely beaten by two MOPOLs officers and the hotel manager on the orders of a boy, identified as AZ aka Owo Odun, on Monday April 13, 2020, in Lagos State

According to the victim, the alleged incident happened at GrandPark Hotel, located at Poutry, 52, Segun Akinbuli Street, Off Alegun Road, Buckno by Ilepo Bus-Stop, Ejigbo.

Ginah said: “Az had been wooing me for two weeks now. Yesterday, he told me he was in my area and the hotel wasn’t far, so I went with my friend just in case things go south.

I got to the hotel and was greeted by AZ and seven of his friends who all wanted to have sex with me. My friend was shocked and advised that we leave immediately. .

It was then it occurred to me that these guys were fraudsters. One of them slapped me and broke my phone. I went to confront AZ that he should tell his friend to fix my phone.

But for reporting his friend, he slapped me and my friend and then ordered two MOPOL officers and the hotel manager, which he had obviously bribed, to whip me.

I went to report at Ejigbo police station and the police officers followed me to the hotel. I asked them to arrest him for assault but they requested I first visit the hospital to get a doctor’s report.

AZ, in their presence, said he was going to foot the bills and they left. A few minutes later, while I was waiting at the reception, some boys came and started whipping me again.

I was beaten severely before I was allowed to go. Now I’m left to take care of myself. I want justice to prevail.”

