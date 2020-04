Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19 have been recorded; says the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This brings the total number of cases confirmed to 665.

According to the NCDC, 23 cases were discovered in Kano, 5 in Gombe, 3 in Kaduna, 2 in Borno, 2 in Abia, 1 in FCT, 1 in Sokoto and 1 in Ekiti.

In its tweet late on Monday evening, the NCDC noted that the total number of those discharged is 188, while 22 deaths have been recorded.

