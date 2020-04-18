About two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Abba Kyari, has passed away.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, announced Mr Kyari’s death via his official twitter handle and a press release on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

CHIEF OF STAFF TO PRESIDENT, ABBA KYARI, PASSES ON

The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

May God accept his soul.

Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

April 18, 2020

On March 24, it was announced that Mr Kyari had tested positive for COVID-19 about 10 days after he returned from a trip to Germany during which he met with officials of Siemens in Munich on Nigeria’s electricity expansion programme.

Mr Kyari confirmed the news in a statement on March 29, the same day President Buhari made his first nationwide broadcast on the pandemic and announced a two-week lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Mr Kyari revealed in his statement that he would be transferred to Lagos from the FCT for treatment and expressed the hope that he would recover and return to work soon.

At the time,the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said that Mr Kyari felt well and did not exhibit any signs of the disease.

Mr Kyari an indigene of Borno State was appointed Chief of Staff in August 2015.

Mr Kyari had a professional career as a lawyer and spent years in the banking industry, rising to become the Chief Executive Officer of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) at some point before he was appointed by President Buhari.

Until his death, Mr Kyari was one of the president’s closest allies. He rose to become one of the most influential men in aso rock.

