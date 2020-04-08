The Treasury House which is the office of the Accountant General of the Federation in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has been gut by fire.

Firefighters who later arrived the scene of the incidence appeared helpless as they complained that they didn’t come with equipment that could reach the top floors where fire is raging.

The Street Journal reports that the fire which started from the third floor, is currently razing the building upwards including the Accountant General’s office and most of the important offices.

Details later…

