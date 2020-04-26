Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, The Sarkin Kano, has confirmed that the mass deaths reported in Kano State were not from COVID-19 as some have alleged.

In a statement on Sunday the Sarkin noted that he was informed by the State’s Ministry of Health that the ‘mysterious’ deaths earlier reported in Kano State were not as a result of COVID-19 outbreak.

He prayed for the reposed, asking Allah that their souls may be forgiven.

The Sarkin also spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic, urging Kano residents to adhere to all the directives by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and other health agencies that are authorities on the subject matter.

