A man at Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State has been arrested after torturing histwo children for their ‘mother’s sins.’

The unidentified father kept his children in chains, broke one of the children’s fingers with hammer and poured salt in their bleeding wounds.

According to a video posted by the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) on its Twitter handle, the man has now been arrested.

In the video, the man is seen pouring pepper and salt on their wounds as they sat crying

outside a shop.

“We received a report from Okigwe, Imo State of a man who chained his children, used hammer to hit them, poured pepper and salt on their wounds and made them sleep in shops.”

“The perpetrator said he was doing it to punish the children for ‘what their mother did’”, the NHRC tweeted.

Click here to watch video

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

