The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina has disclosed in an interview that President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have been receiving half of their monthly salaries, even before the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Adesina said this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

“Already, the President and the Vice President are earning 50 per cent of their salaries, they are not earning 100 per cent,” Adesina said. He explained that the president and his vice opted for only half of their salaries since the beginning of their administration in 2015.

He further said he believes both leaders have done well and will also donate to tackle coronavirus voluntarily.

When asked whether the President and his vice were donating their salaries just like the members of the Senate and House of Representatives chambers of the National Assembly, he said,

“I can’t say for sure; the members of the federal cabinet are donating 50 per cent of their March salaries.” “Already, the Vice President and the President are earning 50 per cent. Right from the beginning of the administration (in 2015), they had elected to earn half of the salaries they should earn … to ask them to do more will be a voluntary thing.”

