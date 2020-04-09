A presidential pardon has been granted by President Muhammadu Buhari to 2,600 inmates nationwide with 70 inmates from Kuje Correctional Center as beneficiaries.

Out of the said number, President Buhari granted amnesty to five ex-convicts among whom are Late Professor Ambrose Ali, Late Chief Anthony Enahoro, Ex Lt. Col Moses Effiong, Major E. J Olanrewaju, and Mister Ajay I Olusola Babalola.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, explains that after the release of the first phase of inmates, the committee on Presidential amnesty will continue to meet regularly to consider those who deserve the benefit.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, says the United Nations had called the nation’s of the world to reduce the number of inmates in custodial centres in view of social distancing attitude.

While describing the flag off of the 2020 presidential pardon as historic, Mister Malami said the process of selecting beneficiaries started in 2018.

He also urged the community to open their hands and receive the beneficiaries without stigmatisation.

He laments that 70 percent of inmates in Nigeria’s correctional centers are awaiting trial.

