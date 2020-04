President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Nigeria Customs Service to release bags of rice seized from smugglers for immediate distribution.

This directive is part of the palliative measures by the Federal government to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, made this announcement during a media briefing in Abuja on Monday morning.

