As the COVID-19 lockdown is gradually being eased both globally and in Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disclosed that it has resumed provision of foreign exchange to all commercial banks for onward sales to parents wishing to pay schools fees and SMEs wishing to make essential imports needed to revamp economic activities across the country.

According to a statement released today, the CBN said it is resuming the provision of over US$100 million per week for both categories and has also made complete arrangements to resume foreign exchange sales to the BDC segment of the market for business travels, personal travels, and other designated retail uses, as soon as international flights resume.

The apex bank says there is no need for panic by any end-user that could necessitate recourse to illegitimate sources and spike in foreign exchange rates.

The CBN also said that it has ramped up its surveillance of the foreign exchange markets for speculators, smugglers and other illegal users, and will take decisive actions against anyone/institutions involved in such nefarious activities.

