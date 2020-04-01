Authorities have revealed that a Dangote cement truck has crushed six people to death in Lagos State.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu in a statement today disclosed that the accident occurred at Epe expressway on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

The Dangote truck without a registration number fell on a loaded commercial vehicle with registration number SMK-312ES.

According to the DG, “Investigations revealed that seven people were in the crushed car with six of them having lost their lives on or shortly after impact. The lone survivor was identified as Lekan.”

The accident occurred despite the curfew that was imposed on the commercial city due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The restriction of movement was imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

The LASEMA boss called on Lagosians to comply with NCDC’s guideline of social distancing to prevent endangering themselves and other rescue workers.

