A major Chinese city has adopted draconian quarantine measures against the novel coronavirus after a new outbreak was detected there.

More than 70 people have been infected and over 4,000 are being tested in Harbin after the virus was believed to be ‘imported’ into the city by a student who had returned from New York according to media reports.

Officials have banned gatherings and ordered communities to closely monitor non-local visitors and vehicles in the city of around 10 million.

Checkpoints have been installed at the airport and train stations, to screen those coming from elsewhere.

The news comes as China today announced that there were only two critically ill patients left in Wuhan, the former centre of the pandemic.

Harbin, a city of around 10 million people in north-eastern China’s Heilongjiang province, has adopted draconian quarantine measures against the coronavirus. The picture shows a man keeping watch at a checkpoint in the border city of Suifenhe, in Heilongjiang, on April 21.

Harbin, the provincial capital of Heilongjiang in north-eastern China, has been grappling with what is now the country’s biggest coronavirus outbreak.

The government yesterday released a directive to instruct further restrictions on its residents, visitors and inbound traffic.

Before entering any public facilities and residential complexes, people must use a government-approved health app to prove they don’t have the virus, have their temperature taken and wear a face mask, the notice says.

Residents must follow social-distancing measures. Weddings, funerals, public performances and conferences are banned.

All confirmed, suspected, asymptomatic cases and their close contacts will be put into strict quarantine. All their neighbours in the same building must be isolated at home for two weeks with around-the-clock surveillance.

Asymptomatic cases are those who carry the virus but show no symptoms. They can still spread the virus to others.

Anyone in home-quarantine must pass two nucleic acid tests, which detect the coronavirus, and one anti-body test, which shows if the person has had the virus in the past.

Officials say the virus was likely ‘imported’ into the city by a student who returning from the US. Pictured, passengers wearing face masks push luggage carts at an airport in Harbin on April 11.

Harbin, Heilongjiang’s biggest city, had already ordered isolation for those arriving from outside China or key epidemic areas.

Daily Mail

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

