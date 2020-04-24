Seven (7) health workers in Borno State have tested positive for Coronavirus. This was confirmed by Dr. Salihu Kwaya-Bura, the secretary of the Borno High Powered Response Team on Convid-19.

Kwaya-Bura, who also acts as the state’s Commissioner for Health disclosed this today, April 24.

The commissioner said the state has recorded 15 cases including two deaths. He also thanked Borno residents for complying with the lockdown order issued by the state government and said they are currently working on modifying the lockdown order following the declaration of Ramadan.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

