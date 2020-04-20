On Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control warned against the washing of surgical masks for reuse.

In a tweet via its official handle, the NCDC made reference to an image of women washing masks in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to the NCDC, such behaviour “poses a RISK for #COVID19 spread”.

The NCDC advised that surgical masks be disposed of in a waste bin after use.

“Use only those from original packaging,” the agency said.

The NCDC has published an advisory on its website to enlighten the public on proper use of masks.

Just last week, the agency recommended the use of face masks for the general public.

The agency wrote in its face mask advisory:

“The wearing of face masks, (or equivalent) is recommended as an optional

additional layer to be used in addition to other measures such as physical

distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene measures in Nigeria.”

