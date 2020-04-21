The Nigerian government has postponed the Senior School Certificate Examination organised by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) for the year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Minister of state for Education, Emeka Nwajuba stated this during a press briefing on Channels Tv.
“WAEC and NECO for the year have been postponed indefinitely.
“The students can learn online, we have made a lot of provision for that. The director of FCT has also opened a portal for the process.
“We are working with the ministry of information to escalate education content to provide for everyone at home.
“Our biggest challenge is to reach children who do not have devices but we are working with radio corporations to instil some of that for primary and secondary students ,” the Minister said.