The Nigerian government has postponed the Senior School Certificate Examination organised by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) for the year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are working with the ministry of information to escalate education content to provide for everyone at home.

“Our biggest challenge is to reach children who do not have devices but we are working with radio corporations to instil some of that for primary and secondary students ,” the Minister said.

The Minister of state for Education, Emeka Nwajuba stated this during a press briefing on Channels Tv.