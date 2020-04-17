Italian health officials cheered on Friday after the number of patients currently being treated for COVID-19 rose by only a few hundred for the first time since the outbreak began.

The data from the civil protection service on Friday showed that the number of those receiving hospital care or recovering at home under medical supervision rose by 355 to 106,962.

However, the figure outside the outbreak’s Italian epicentre in Milan’s norther region of Lombardy went up by just 11 cases. It went up by 344 in Lombardy itself.

The number had been rising by at least 1,000 daily nationally for over a month.

Italy’s official death toll still rose by another 575 fatalities on Friday to 22,745.

In the country, the number of people currently suffering from COVID-19 is counted separately from the number of new officially registered infections, and that number rose by 3,493 on Friday.

The positive picture has prompted the civil protection service to announce that it will be suspending daily briefings and moving to a twice-a-week format.

New tolls will still be issued daily.

However, the Italian government is waiting for the green light from leading doctors to start lifting an economically devastating lockdown that has left millions furloughed and unemployed.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

