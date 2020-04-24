The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has stated that the lockdown order imposed by President Buhari in the state has not been effective in curbing the spread of the disease.

Obasa who called for domestication of the lockdown order in tweets he shared, advised that if the lockdown must continue, it is better the state government moves with all strategies.

Obasa tweeted;

“I commend the Commissioner for Health @ProfAkinAbayomi, through him to the Executive Governor of Lagos @jidesanwoolu for your unrelenting effort on #COVID19.

“But, I must say that the lockdown is not quite effective, can we domesticate the lockdown by involving the Local government?

“Just as we have the incident command at the State level, can we replicate the same at those Local Government with high rising number of #COVID19.

“If the lockdown will continue, it is better we move with all strategies.”

