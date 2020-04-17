The Niger state government has lifted the ban on congregational Friday Prayer (Juma’at) for today Friday, 17th April, 2020.

According to a statement released today, the state government said the Juma’at Prayer is expected to hold between 11am to 3pm under strict adherence to all precautionary measures like using hand sanitizers, face masks, hand washing facilities (soap, and water), maintaining social distancing and avoiding contact base greetings.

”The sermon and prayers are to be conducted within thirty minutes; Muslims are advised to adhere strictly to the precautionary measures taken by Government on the containment of coronavirus pandemic in the State.”the statement read in part

The lockdown is, however, to continue immediately after the Juma’at Prayers.

This development is coming at a time when Niger state has two confirmed case of COVID-19.

