With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping through the globe, research figures from John Hopkins University indicate that more than 1,002,159 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease globally.

The coronavirus disease has been confirmed in all seven continents of the world, and also all countries in West Africa.

The global death toll from the coronavirus disease have exceeded 51,000 while more than 208,000 patients have recovered.

Italy is the worst affected country with 13,915 deaths, followed by Spain, with 10,003 deaths.

The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases in the world with 234,000 people infected and more than 5,316 deaths recorded so far.

