Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa has refuted reports that he and his family members tested positive for Coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, the footballer stated that he and his family recently returned from Dubai and have been in isolation. He said it is contrary to speculations that they have the virus.

”It has come to my notice that certain individuals have decided to post ????? ???? about me testing positive to Covid 19. ?

?

This is a pandemic taking peoples lives in thousands so it is sad that some people want to use this to gain followers or views on their pages by spreading falsehood. ?

?

?? ?????? ??? ? ???? ?? ???? ????? ?????? ??? ??????? ?? ?????? ??? ??????????’? ???? ?? ????????? ??? ?? ???? not because any of us have the virus.?

?

We are perfectly okay and have not tested positive to the virus. Please don’t fall for the malicious messages circulating about me or my family. ?

?

???? ????, ???????? ?????? ??????????,” Ahmed wrote

