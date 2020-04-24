The Nigerian Government has said that it is still awaiting the results for the Coronavirus tests carried out on the 15-member Chinese medical team that arrived the country to help in the fight against the deadly disease.

This was confirmed by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Adeleke Mamora at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Commenting on the health status of the Chinese doctors who completed their mandatory 14-day quarantine on Wednesday April 22, Mamora said;

“For one reason or the other, we do not have the test results of the Chinese yet. I want to assure you that once we have the result of the tests, we will inform the country about the development.

“I will advise all Nigerians to be patient because the government is also anticipating the result of the tests in order to ensure that we protect the health and wellbeing of every citizen of the country.”

