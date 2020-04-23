The 36 Nigerian governors have recommended a two-week national inter-state lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

This decision was taken during the governors meeting on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, said the inter-state lockdown would reduce the continued rise in the number of cases as well as the spread of the pandemic.

Fayemi said the governors also resolved to set up COVID-19 committees at the regional level to be headed by health commissioners.

In an interview with Channels TV on Tuesday, Fayemi spoken about the efforts of state governors in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

“We are very concerned. If you look at the number of times we met over the last one month. We’ve had five meetings which focused almost exclusively on COVID-19 and its spread and the concomitant economic effects on the Nigerian citizens,” Governor Fayemi said.

He called on Nigerians to play their part and follow directives and protocols, in order to compliment the government’s effort.

“I don’t think we have reached the peak yet. So, Nigerians need to take this very seriously. This is not entertainment,” he warned.

