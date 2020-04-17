A Coronavirus patient undergoing treatment at the Infectious Disease Control Center, Down Quarters, Kaduna South, tried to escape from the isolation centre but was captured by NSCDC officers who were on duty.

The Media Assistant to the Commandant General, Ekunola Gbenga revealed that the COVlD-19 patient tried to leave the centre for morning prayers without the permission of doctors.

This led to a fight between the NSCDC officers who tried to stop him from leaving the center.

It was reported that the fleeing patient forcefully took the entrance key to the isolation centre, and tried to open the gate to escape, but was later overpowered by the NSCDC officers.

Corps Assistant, Joshua Philip who was among the officers on duty at the isolation center arrested the patient. This act in turn exposed the officer to the infectious disease.

After the keys were disinfected, the doctor gave the personnel some drugs. The officer was also instructed to self-Isolate for two weeks and to call the center if he develops any symptoms.

