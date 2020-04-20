The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, through its coordinator, Sani Aliyu has apologised for the large crowd during the burial of late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Abba Kyari.

Kyari, died from complications of COVID-19 on Friday, and was buried at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja on Saturday.

His burial, however, was trailed with controversies all over social media regarding the flouting of the social distancing and adequate protection rule, by many of those who attended the funeral.

Mr Sani Aliyu, in his speech on Monday, apologised on behalf of the PTF, admitting that there should have been better crowd at the burial.

