The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has criticized the government for the relaxing lockdown orders in different states for Jumat and Easter festivities.

Mr. Obi shared his opinion in an interview on Arise TV on Friday April 10, saying the relaxation of lockdown orders for religious reasons is wrong because the coronavirus pandemic is getting out of hand and the country does not have enough resources to manage it.

Peter Obi also stated that some states that are relaxing the lockdown directives do not have enough ventilators in case the crisis escalates.

He said;

“It is wrong to relax lockdown because of people going to church. Faith is a thing of the mind. You can worship without going to church,” Obi said.

“We have a crisis that we don’t have the resources to manage. The greatest country in the world is America. They are on their knees now health wise and economically. We should not allow that because we cannot manage it.

“Lock up Nigeria and we will solve our problems from within.”

