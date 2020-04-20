Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that victims of COVID-19 who lied to health professionals about their travel history will be prosecuted. Sanwo-Olu said this during a press briefing on Monday.

He also said that the state executive council has resolved to prosecute guilty individuals, adding that four people have already been identified and will be used as scapegoats.

Describing the health dangers posed by such act, the governor said:

“It speaks to the dignity of what we truly believe in. After coming out of this meeting, we have resolved that we are actually going to prosecute people.

“We have names of four people already that we are going to use as scapegoats and make an example of them.

“This is not the time for people to joke about who they are or who they are not,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Sanwo-Olu urged Lagosians to wear locally made face masks emphasizing that surgical facemasks or N95 are strictly for health officials only.

