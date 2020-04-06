Nadia, a 4-year-old tiger at a Bronx Zoo in New York City has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and this seems to be first known animal/tiger infection in the United States.

Federal officials and zoo authorities disclosed this after a test was conducted by the USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa.

According to the zoo, the tiger was exposed by a zoo worker who was yet to show symptoms. The zoo authorities further said “appropriate preventative measures” have been put in place to care for the cats and minimize further exposure.”

The Wildlife Conservation Society revealed that six other large cats and three African lions are also showing Coronavirus symptoms, but they are all expected to recover.

A statement from the zoo reads, “Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers.”

